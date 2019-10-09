Blue Devil juniors Taylor McGill and Katelyn Hassler led the Walla Walla High School girls soccer team to a 9-0 shutout of visiting Kennewick on Tuesday.
Wa-Hi looked to get revenge against the Lions from an early season, 4-2 loss.
The Blue Devils delivered on their goal.
“This was a good team win,” Wa-Hi coach Dana Evans said.
McGill got the rout kicked off in the 18th minute, when Wa-Hi senior Emmalynn Ogden sent the ball into the box off a cross that hit a defender and landed right in front of McGill, who put it into the net.
The goal opened up the floodgates for the Blue Devils.
Hassler scored in the 30th minute off a cornerkick that Ogden sent in that also bounced off a defender and landed right in her lap.
In the next six minutes, McGill got on the scoresheet twice.
She dribbled past a couple of defenders in the 35th minute to give Wa-Hi a 3-0 lead, and within the next minute, McGill sent fellow Blue Devil junior Emoree Lash the ball through the Lions’ defense for a goal and sent the Mid-Columbia Conference foes to halftime with Wa-Hi up, 4-0.
It did not take long for the Blue Devils to get back on the scoreboard in the second half.
Off of a throw-in, Lash passed the ball to Hassler using a bicycle kick. Hassler fed the ball to McGill, who buried it in the goal five minutes into the second half.
Hassler and McGill each got two more goals to round out scoring.
Blue Devil freshman Neftali Segovia-Cruz sent Hassler a through-ball in the 55th minute.
Hassler had a hat trick and an assist, while McGill scored four goals and dished out two assists.
Wa-Hi junior goalkeeper Sohpia Schonder made eight saves in the game to help preserve the shutout.
The Blue Devils were able to play their entire roster in the match.
Wa-Hi next next plays in Hermiston in a league match on Thursday at 7 p.m.