Both of Walla Walla High’s sporter and precision rifle teams qualified for the Army JROTC Virtual Championship on Feb. 26.
Both teams passed the initial round of selections by competing against more than 100 other rifle teams in the Army JROTC Postal Match.
The match was hosted by the Civilian Marksmanship Program out of Camp Perry, Ohio.
In most years, qualification would garner an invitation to the Army National Championship match in Camp Perry, Ohio.
This year, however, the Army match will be held virtually, with a set of 12 targets mailed to each qualifying marksman and scores scanned and registered on the CMP website for national ranking.
The competition was a quarter match, with cadets firing one target in each of the three positions, prone, standing, and kneeling.
Targets were scanned by the Orion system and sent to Camp Perry for scoring. The top five scoring cadets on both teams made up the team rosters.
Team scores were calculated by taking the highest four scores and combining them for the total. Although their scores don’t figure into the totals, cadets who shot the fifth highest scores on their teams were designated as an alternate shooter on the roster.
Out of the 15 sporter class shooters that participated, Wa-Hi's highest scores were Cadet Command Sergeant Major Ayden Lanphear, Cadet Staff Sergeant Mercedez Logan, Cadet First Sergeant Wyatt Hutson, Cadet Staff Sergeant Raquelle Justice and Cadet Sergeant Tristan Scott.
Lanphear claimed the first-place spot for Wa-Hi’s sporter team with a score of 269 points out of a possible 300.
In second place was Logan with a score of 258, followed by third-place finisher Hutson with a 255-point score.
Just behind Hutson by three points was Justice, who shot a score of 252.
Scott finished as the alternate for the team with the fifth highest score of 241 points.
Overall, the team score for the sporter team totaled 1,034 points out of a possible 1,200, placing them ahead of their Cascade Mountain League rivals from Lebanon High School in Oregon and in 17th place nationwide.
All five of Wa-Hi’s precision team shooters participated in the match with each of them producing career-high scores.
With a score of 284 points out 300, Cadet Sergeant First Class Cassidy Hanson finished first for Wa-Hi’s precision team.
In a close second was Cadet First Sergeant Nicole Hunter with 282 points.
Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Ramon Lopez-Gutierrez and Cadet Captain Jazmyn Paul tied for third and fourth by both scoring 281 points.
Cadet Captain Daniel Girardin served as the alternate, finishing fifth for the precision team with 248 points.
With a total of 1,128 points, the Wa-Hi’s precision team finished in ninth place nationwide.
With their qualifying scores, this is the 11th consecutive time that Wa-Hi’s rifle teams will make an appearance in the Army JROTC National Match. Due to COVID-19 and restricted travel and participation for schools nationwide, the match will be conducted virtually with teams shooting at their home ranges.
"We are pleased with our scores, overall," Wa-Hi team captain Jazmyn Paul said after the match. "We had to go over two months without training due to the lockdown at the end of October, so most of us shot this match with only a couple days (of) practice before the deadline. We still produced a solid score and are advancing to the next round."
"I am proud of how these cadets haven't let the lockdown and the lack of training time affect their attitudes," said JROTC instructor and rifle team coach SFC Mark Mebes. "They came back last week determined to shoot a score that would put them in competition with schools that have been shooting this whole school year, and they did it.
"I think it is a testament to the fortitude and mental toughness of this team," he said.
The Blue Devils' next match will be the Washington State Junior Olympic smallbore and offhand air rifle state championships, held in Spokane next week.