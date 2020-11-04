Despite current COVID-19 conditions, Walla Walla High School’s JROTC rifle teams competed in the 4 Corners Invitational rifle match on Oct. 20-23 against 22 other schools.
The match was hosted by Piedra Vista High School’s Army JROTC program in New Mexico.
Although not an official match from Cadet Command, this rifle match offered cadets the opportunity to experience shooting competitively this year as the future of Service and National Rifle Championships remain uncertain.
The match was shot locally, by students on the Walla Walla High School rifle range.
“Luckily for our sport, there was already a system in place for 'virtual' matches (during small lab groups),” said Wa-Hi coach Mark Mebes. “In the past, we would register for a match and they would mail us targets. We would shoot them and mail them back. Now we have an electronic scoring system that allows us to scan the targets here and send the scores electronically to the host site.
"In a normal year we shoot two or three matches this way," he said. "This year we may be using this system for all of our matches.”
The top four highest scoring shooters in each of the sporter and precision classes had their scores submitted for a team score out of the 15 cadets that participated. Each cadet had 20 shots in each of the three shooting positions (prone, standing and kneeling) for a total of 600 points possible.
Wa-Hi’s top scoring precision shooter was Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Ramon Lopez-Guiterrez with a score of 571, a score that makes him over 95% accurate at hitting a pin-hole sized dot 10 meters away over two hours.
Rifle Commander Cadet Captain Jazmyn Paul came in second with a score of 559, just 12 points off Lopez’s score.
In his first scoring match as part of the rifle team, Cadet First Sergeant Wyatt Huston was Wa-Hi’s top sporter shooter in the match with a total of 506 points.
In second place was Cadet Second Lieutenant Jessalee Wilks with a score of 486.
Overall, Wa-Hi’s precision team scored a total of 2,224 points out of 2,400, putting the Blue Devils in 10th place with the sporter team placing seventh with 1,935 points.
The winning precision team was La Queva High School JROTC from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Zion Benton Township Rifle Team from Zion, Illinois, won first place for the sporter class.
“This was an excellent first match to get the year started for us," Blue Devil Rifle Team Captain Jazmyn Paul said after the match. "No one has really been able to practice since March with the quarantine in place, so I think we are looking strong for whatever the upcoming season holds.”