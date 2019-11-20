SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School’s rifle teams kicked off their traveling season this weekend by competing in a pair of rifle matches in Washington and Oregon.
On Saturday, 94 shooters from 16 Washington and Oregon high schools met in LaPine, Ore., to compete in a Cascade Mountain League JROTC Drill Meet.
Fifteen rifle teams competed for trophies and medals in the one day event in central Oregon, which marks the first JROTC drill and rifle competition of the league’s regular season.
The season is comprised of four regular season competitions and a league championship in Spokane in March.
“This is our team’s first out of town match this season,” Wa-Hi Rifle Team coach Mark Mebes said on Saturday. “It really sets the tone for what the team will expect from itself for the rest of this year.”
Walla Walla shooters Cadet Capt. Dakota Buman, Cadet Capt. Zakary Gray, Cadet Lt. Ramon Lopez, Cadet Lieutenant Jose Gonzalez and Cadet Sergeant Nicole Hunter and took first place in the precision team category with a final score of 2175 out of 2400, beating out second-place East Valley High School from Yakima by 62 points.
Individually, Lopez won the precision match shooting a 564 out of 600 — only a single point ahead of Katie Crane of East Valley.
Wa-Hi’s Dakota Buman claimed the bronze medal with a 561, a new personal record for her.
In the sporter class the Blue Devil team posted a final score of 2011, taking home the third place trophy behind the team from Lebanon High in Oregon.
Wa-Hi’s team, comprised of Cadet Sgt. Cassidy Hanson, cadet staff sergeants Jessalee Wilks and Mercedez Logan and Cadet Sgt. 1st Class Jazmyn Paul finished seven points ahead of the team from Oregon’s Redmond High.
“This score is enormously encouraging at the beginning of the season,” Mebes said. “In the sporter class, any time you shoot a score above 500 you had a good match. Our team shot over a 502 average today. We don’t usually see scores like this until after Christmas.”
Individually, three sporter class shooters earned medals for their performance.
In the Open category Cadet Lt. Daniel Girardin, shooting in his first JROTC rifle match, claimed the bronze medal with a 482.
In the Marksman class, Cadet Sgt. Cassidy Hanson won the gold medal — posting a score of 513 and claiming the Wa-Hi’s highest individual sporter score to finish 17 points ahead of her next closest competitor in the class.
Cadet Staff Sgt. Mercedez Logan brought home a silver medal in the sharpshooter class, only four points behind gold with a 508.
The Blue Devil precision team then packed up and drove to Spokane to complete its doubleheader this weekend by competing in the Civilian Marksmanship Program Washington State Championship on Sunday morning.
“This was the first time several of us have ever competed at the Spokane Club,” team captain Buman said. “The range is different than any other I have seen, but I think we adjusted quickly. We are a pretty young precision team this year, so we are all having lots of new experiences.”
“Packing our gear in central Oregon at 4 p.m. on Saturday, then shooting another match in Spokane at 8 a.m. the next morning is not really something you can train for,” Mebes said. “But doing a couple of matches like this each year builds the kind of resilience that these cadets learn about in their ROTC classes. They’re putting what they learn into practice. Besides being good for them as a team, it also prepares them for life.”
The Blue Devil team increased their score from the day prior by over 70 points at the Spokane match, finishing with a 2246 — the top score from Wa-Hi going to sophomore Cadet Sgt. Nicole Hunter with a 568.
Teammates Lopez and Gonzalez followed close behind with a 564 and a 560 respectively.
Wa-Hi’s team score claimed the third place spot in Spokane, with first place going to Spokane Rifle Club at 2286 and second place going to West Valley High in Yakima with a 2281.
Wa-Hi returns home this weekend to begin training for the next JROTC rifle match and the Junior Olympic State Championship in December in Spokane.