SPOKANE — Walla Walla High's JROTC precision rifle team won two of three National Rifle Association (NRA) Junior Sectional matches against Spokane Junior Rifle Club on March 27.
The matches were sanctioned and sponsored by the NRA and hosted by the Spokane Rifle Club.
The first match was a three-position, small-bore match. Instead of using air rifles, cadets used .22 caliber rifles. Each cadet shot two targets for each of the three shooting positions: standing, kneeling, and prone.
Cadets from Wa-Hi’s precision team who participated in the match were Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Ramon Lopez-Gutierrez, Cadet Sergeant First Class Cassidy Hanson, Cadet Captain Daniel Girardin and Cadet Staff Sergeant Raquelle Justice.
Leading Wa-Hi’s precision team for the first match was Lopez with a score of 544 out of 600 points, a score that placed him second overall, individually.
Behind Lopez in fourth place individually was Hanson with a score of 533 points.
In her first match as part of Wa-Hi’s precision team, Justice placed fifth with a 522 point score.
Girardin placed eighth individually, scoring a total of 496 points.
In total, with a team score of 2,095 points out of 2,400, the Blue Devils beat Spokane for first place by six points in the first match.
The second match was with air rifles conducted entirely from the unsupported standing position. Each cadet shot four targets with each target worth 100 points.
Wa-Hi shooters who participated in the match were Lopez-Gutierrez, Hanson, Justice and Cadet First Sergeant Nicole Hunter.
With 381 out of 400 points, Hunter led the Blue Devils for the second match. Hunter’s score also placed her first individually with a two-point lead over Spokane’s Anna Pearsall.
Lopez took fourth with a 375-point score, narrowly edging out teammates Hanson and Justice who both fired a 373.
Overall, Wa-Hi totaled 1,502 points over Spokane’s 1,481 team score.
"I have done a lot of work this week to keep my offhand average above a 95," said Hunter after the second match "It was encouraging to shoot these scores today."
The third and final match was a three-position air rifle match with cadets shooting two targets for each of the three shooting positions.
Wa-Hi came up four points short of victory with a total team score of 2,264 points out of 2,400.
In first place was Spokane’s Ben Tafoya with 584 points, followed by teammate Pearsall with 575 points.
Lopez trailed Pearsall by a single point with a score of 574, taking third.
The rest of Wa-Hi's team followed close behind with Hanson also producing a 574 and Hunter a 562.
"I am very pleased with our small-bore scores today," said Rifle Coach Sergeant First Class Mark Mebes after the matches on. "We don't really have the opportunity to practice a lot of smallbore since there isn't an indoor small-bore range in the Walla Walla area, and our school range is difficult to convert from air rifle targets to .22s. We shot these scores with only a couple of practice sessions this year."
After winning the majority of their matches in Spokane, Wa-Hi’s precision team hopes to carry on their success in both the CMP and JROTC Virtual Championships in the upcoming week.