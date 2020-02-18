CAMP PERRY, Ohio — Walla Walla High School’s JROTC Rifle Teams traveled to Camp Perry, Ohio, last weekend for the Army JROTC Service Rifle Championship.
More than 120 of the top qualifying high school ROTC marksmen from across the northern region of the United States met at the Gary Anderson National Shooting Complex for the two-day match.
The Camp Perry match is the third of three matches that pit the top Army JROTC shooters against each other, vying for honors and an invitation to the All-Service JROTC National Championship in March.
More than 400 high school JROTC programs compete in local qualifying matches to gain an invitation to the event, Wa-Hi coach Mark Mebes said.
The top 20 Army JROTC rifle teams are invited to the National Service match to compete for the Army championship and attempt to secure a berth at the All-Service National match at Camp Perry in March.
The Blue Devils team, captained this year by Cadet Major Dakota Buman, received invitations for the five-person Precision class rifle team and two individual Sporter class shooters based on local qualifying match scores.
Serving on the Wa-Hi Precision team are Buman, Cadet Lieutenant Ramon Lopez, Cadet Captain Zakary Gray, Cadet Lieutenant Jose Gonzalez and Cadet Staff Sergeant Nicole Hunter.
Two Sporter class shooters, Cadet Sergeant First Class Jazmyn Paul and Cadet Staff Sergeant Jessalee Wilks, both received individual invitations to compete at the match.
The match consisted of two days of Olympic-style air rifle shooting with competitors shooting 20 shots in each of three firing positions: prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a total of 10 points, with each shooting a daily score out of a possible 600, with 1,200 points possible for the two-day match.
Wa-Hi’s Precision team finished the first day with 2,229 points, putting the Blue Devis in third place behind teams from Stuttgart and Ansbach, Germany.
Gonzalez held Wa-Hi’s top score of the day with a 566, followed closely by Buman and Lopez, both at 564.
In the Sporter class, Wilks, after a slow start in prone, ended the day with a 509, mostly due to her performance in the offhand position with an 89 on her second target,” Mebes said.
Paul shot a 523, a new personal record, which included a 92 from the kneeling position.
“This is my last match as a Sporter class shooter,” Paul said. “Sergeant Mebes is moving me to the Precision class as soon as we return to Walla Walla. I really want to make a good showing here.”
On the second day of competition, the Blue Devil Precision team turned in a 2,263, dropping to fourth behind Denver North High School from Colorado by only three points.
In the Sporter competition, Wilks improved her prone by 11 points to finish the day with a 521, only two points off her personal record.
Paul ended with a 512 after shooting a 97 on her first prone target.
“The precision team had some struggles in prone today,” Mebes said. “We have a match in Oregon coming up next week, and we are going to concentrate mostly on that position.”
Wa-Hi’s finish did not earn an invite to attend the All-Service JROTC National Championship.
“Not being on the podium was disappointing,” Buman said after the match. “We still have a lot of our competitive season remaining, though. We just found out yesterday that both of our rifle teams have earned spots at the CMP Western Regional Championship in Utah this April, so we are focused on that now. “
The Blue Devils return home this week to prepare for the third Cascade Mountain League JROTC match in Redmond, Oregon, on Saturday, and to begin training for league and regional championships in March and April.