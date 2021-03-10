Chiawana scored first, but the Walla Walla High School girls answered with a couple of goals before halftime, and held on for a 2-1 victory in their soccer match here Tuesday.
Kaitlyn King tied things up for Wa-Hi (4-2 record) shortly following the Chiawana goal, and then Emoree Lash put the Blue Devils on top with about 16 minutes still left in the first half.
The Blue Devils held on to the end.
“It was a solid team win with a strong showing from our defense," Blue Devils coach Dana Evans said. "The entire team played with a lot of heart today.
"It was fun to watch them compete — very proud of them.”
The Blue Devils next play Thursday at Kamiakin.