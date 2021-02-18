Walla Walla School’s precision rifle team claimed the title of Washington State Junior Olympic champions at the 2021 Washington State Junior Olympic Air Rifle championship match on Feb. 11.
Battling five other teams across Washington state, Wa-Hi won by 32 points over Capital City Gold.
The match was conducted virtually, with targets being scored with Orion technology developed by Shooter’s Technology.
Utilizing Orion, rifle teams from different locations from around the state send images of scanned targets to be scored at a sanctioned central location. The algorithm for Orion can pinpoint the center of a target and the center of a shot down to the thousandth of an inch.
The distance between the two points are then measured to help calculate the score.
“Orion is an extremely accurate system,” said Wa-Hi rifle team coach SFC Mark Mebes. “It has been under constant development and improvement for over a decade and we are glad that we are able to make use of it during this pandemic when travel is limited for most rifle teams. It allows our shooters to compete in matches alongside other teams when we would otherwise be stuck at home.”
The five cadets that competed as part of Wa-Hi’s rifle team were Cadet Captain Jazmyn Paul, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Ramon Lopez-Gutierrez, Cadet Captain Daniel Girardin, Cadet First Sergeant Nicole Hunter, and Cadet Sergeant First Class Cassidy Hanson.
Of the five cadets that competed for Wa-Hi, three finished among the top four high shooters in the match.
With a career-high score of 581 points, Hunter was the top marksman for Wa-Hi.
Among her targets was a 100-point prone target, a 96-point standing target, and a 98-point kneeling target. She also scored 26 center x ten shots, which is a shot that scored 10.2 or higher out of a possible 10.9 points.
Her performance placed her second statewide for this match, just seven points off of Oak Harbor’s Alexis Kunze’s first-place score. The second-highest scoring Wa-Hi marksman was Hanson with a score of 580 points.
With 28 center x ten shots, she was able to beat out Lopez, who matched Hanson’s 580 score, but shot only 27 center x ten shots.
With one center x ten shot less than Hanson, Lopez came in as Wa-Hi’s third highest-scoring marksman on the team and fourth statewide.
Team scores were calculated by combining the scores of the top four marksmen from each team.
Out of a possible 2,400 points, Wa-Hi finished with a final score of 2,298 points.
With the title of state champions under their belt, the team are hopes to compete in nationals later this year.
“Junior Olympic state champions normally receive automatic invitations to the national championships in July,” said team captain Jazmyn Paul on Monday after final scores were in. “We assume we will receive an invite, but you never know until you get that email.
“Still, this is a nationally competitive score, so we are optimistic that if pandemic conditions allow travel and competition this summer, we will be there.”
“Washington is a power-house state in the sport of precision air rifle,” said Mebes. “The last time we won the state Junior Olympics as a team was in 2015, six years ago. Our training time has been severely limited this year due to COVID conditions, but it looks like our cadets have risen to the challenge. I am excited to see what the rest of the season will bring.”