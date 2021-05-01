KENNEWICK — The Walla Walla High School softball team came away with a pair of victories over Southridge in Mid-Columbia Conference action on Friday, April 30.
Wa-Hi won the first game, 16-1, and the nightcap, 15-3.
The Blue Devils led 2-1 after four innings of game one before scoring a run in the fifth inning, seven in the sixth, and six in the seventh.
"We knew Southridge had a quality pitcher so there was going to be a need to make some adjustments at the plate early in the game," Wa-Hi coach Arch McHie said. "We were able to get a run across early and keep the pressure on them."
Emily Larson entered during game one and "started the scoring with a great hit down the first-base line," McHie said. "That was the difference in game one for us. The runs kept coming after that hit."
Both Sara and Raquelle Justice went 4-for-6 on the day for Wa-Hi. Sara celebrated her birthday with her first career home run and Raquelle drove in four runs, McHie said.
"The entire line up contributed," McHie said. "Yelena Valencia-Gobel had two pinch hits for us that brought in three runs."
Dugout energy was evident throughout the diamond, McHie said. "This team supports one another really well," McHie said. "They are a lot of fun to be around.
"We had almost as many fans at the game as Southridge, which creates an atmosphere that our players thrive on," McHie said.
The Blue Devils will hold Senior Day ceremonies Monday when they host Hanford.