PASCO — Walla Walla High School's volleyball team picked up its fifth straight win here Thursday, March 25, wrapping up its regular season with a victory over Pasco in straight sets (25-16, 25-13, 25-16).
The Blue Devils (9-4 record) have earned a spot in the Mid-Columbia Conference championship tournament this weekend in Richland, and they will start off against Chiawana.
"I’m proud of our girls," Wa-Hi coach Christina Dove said. "We have worked really hard this season to be in the top four, and are ready to compete for the MCC title this weekend."
The Blue Devils will be coming off a rout of Pasco.
Jade Ilaoa finished the sweep with 19 kills and two aces for Wa-Hi, while teammate Becky Merca was good for 33 assists and two aces.
The Blue Devils also had Lauryn Bergevin with three aces and five digs, Mya Wood added eight digs and two aces, Michelle Foster notched four kills, and Kylee Poirier tallied four kills, two blocks and an ace.