HERMISTON, Ore. — Walla Walla High School's baseball team displayed a flair for the dramatic the afternoon of Friday, April 16, against a Mid-Columbia Conference rival.
The Blue Devils scored five times in the sixth inning of game one and they proved to be the margin of difference in a 10-5 victory over the host Hermiston Bulldogs.
Wa-Hi blew a two-run, seventh-inning lead in game two, but tallied eight times in the eighth inning and completed the sweep with a wild 21-13 win.
The Blue Devils banged out 15 hits in the first game led by the three of Will Kytola, and the two apiece of Noah Braunel and Keegan Weston - who also contributed three runs batted in.
Ian Kopf pitched a complete-game, six-hitter and struck out two for Wa-Hi.
Ethan Zehner, Kopf, and Kytola had three hits each for the Blue Devils in the nightcap. Kytola delivered four RBIs.