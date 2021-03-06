KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School won its Saturday volleyball here, beating Southridge in straight sets (25-17, 25-19, 25-21).
Mya Wood finished the match with four aces and five digs for the Blue Devils (4-2 record), while teammate Makenna Mosher had 10 kills and two blocks.
Wa-Hi also ended up with Jade Ilaoa contributing seven kills and 10 digs, Kylee Porier adding four kills and two blocks, Becky Merca chippinf in 13 assists and nine digs, Sofia Glaus dishing 12 assists, and Eden Glaus on five kills and nine digs.
"Tonight was a great first win on the road for us," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "We still have areas of improvement, but today was the first game where we looked confident throughout the entire match.
"We knew we would win."
The Blue Devils look to build off the victory.
"I’m hoping that we can carry this momentum into next week's games as we face Richland and Chiawana at home," Dove said. "I know we can battle with these teams, and the girls are starting to believe it too."