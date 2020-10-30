Blue Devils practices, albeit limited by state restrictions during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, could resume on campus as early as next week at Walla Walla High School, the school district announced in a press release Friday morning.
Not since mid-March, when Wa-Hi joined every other school across the state in closing its campus due to the COVID-19 outbreak, have any Blue Devils teams practiced or played.
New guidelines issued by Gov. Jay Inslee's office and the Washington State Department of Health, reviewed by Walla Walla Superintendent Wade Smith and the board Oct. 20, permit varying levels of in-person activities "depending on community COVID-19 transmission levels and risk level of the specific sport."
Current COVID levels in Walla Walla County, according to the release, will enable schools to hold practices in small groups, called "pods" with up to six student-athletes together at a time participating in skill development.
“Our coaches and student-athletes are excited to resume some of their activities and begin preparing for athletic seasons that are now scheduled to start in January,” district Athletic Director Dirk Hansen said in the release. “We have trained staff on safety measures and expectations and will strictly adhere to recommended protocols during all of our activities.”
The window for practices will be open until Dec. 19, the release stated, adding that no games, tournaments, or competitions will be permissible.
Wa-Hi is following Return to Play Guidelines issued by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, implementing stringent safety measures including symptom screening, the cleaning and sanitizing of equipment, and the wearing of masks.