Taryn Bohanan scored a couple of goals, Taylor McGill had one, and the Walla Walla High School girls soccer team blanked Hermiston 3-0 for its second straight shutout victory here Thursday, March 25.
The Blue Devils (6-5 record) had crushed Kennewick 6-0 on Tuesday.
Wa-Hi did all its scoring Thursday in the second half.
Bohanan broke the scoreless stalemate off a feed from Marlee Boyd shortly following the break.
McGill later doubled their lead, and then Citlali Perez assisted Bohanan on an insurance goal.
The Blue Devils are back it today, hosting Kennewick.