KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's volleyball team picked up its fourth straight win here Tuesday, March 23, defeating Kennewick in four sets (27-25, 25-22, 14-25, 25-6).
Makenna Mosher finished the match with 15 kills for Wa-Hi (8-4 record), while teammates Becky Merca made 33 assists, two kills and eight digs.
The Blue Devils also had Lauryn Bergevin with five digs and four aces, Jade Ilaoa recording nine kills, nine digs and five aces, Emma McGuire adding five kills, two blocks and 11 digs, Kylee Porier tallying nine kills, and Eden Glaus on six kills and six digs.
"We had a slow start tonight, but finally worked through our funk and found our rhythm," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "Makenna had an impressive showing tonight. She brought her “A” game and was very solid with 15 kills and zero hitting errors.
"After losing the third set, our girls came back with some fire and were able to dominate the fourth set," Dove added. "Lauryn had a huge service run for us in the fourth that helped give us a lead that we were able to build on."
Next, the Blue Devils will wrap up their regular season schedule Thursday at Pasco.
"We are hoping to build some momentum that we can carry into our post-season games this weekend," Dove said.