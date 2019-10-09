KENNEWICK — Wa-Hi maintained its hold on a share of first place in the Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball standings here Tuesday with a four-set victory over Kennewick.
The Blue Devils prevailed 25-14, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19 for their eighth MCC victory in as many tries. The Lions are now 5-4 in league matches.
“Kennewick is a good team and they really pushed us to fight for every point,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said. “Our serve receive struggled but our passers persevered and were able to get the ball up when we needed it most.
“I’m proud of how much the girls stepped up,” Rotert added. “Our overall energy and excitement was amazing. It’s fun to play in tight games, and getting this win felt very good.”
Hannah Hair powered her way to 10 kills to lead Wa-Hi at the net, and she also accrued a team-leading seven blocks to go with a pair of serving aces.
Jade Llaoa posted a team-best seven aces and Monica Miller finished with 13 assists and seven digs, both team-high totals. Kaiya Lynch was credited with nine kills and three aces, Emma McGuire contributed seven kills and Mya Wood finished with six digs.
Wa-Hi shares the top spot in the league standings with Richland, which swept Pasco Tuesday on the Bulldogs’ home floor to improve to 8-0. The Bombers are idle Thursday while Wa-Hi prepares for a home match against Hermiston.
Hermiston swept a home-match over Hanford Tuesday for its third MCC victory in eight outings.