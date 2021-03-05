Walla Walla High School dominated its Thursday volleyball match here, defeating Pasco in straight sets (25-19, 25-8, 25-16).
The Blue Devils (3-2 record) finished the match with 21 aces and 30 kills all together.
Makenna Mosher put up seven kills, five aces and a block, teammate Becky Moore gave them 21 assists, three digs and an ace, Emma McGuire added four kills, five aces and three digs, and Kylee Porter was good for another seven kills.
"As a team, we played well tonight, and stayed aggressive, tallying 21 aces, and 30 kills for the match," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "It was a fun home game for us."
The Blue Devils next play Saturday at Southridge.
Wa-Hi looks to build off their rout of Pasco.
"We were able to get everyone playing time and get looks at a few different rotations," Dove said.