Despite frustrating losses the last two weeks in the second half of this season, Walla Walla High School’s football team is far from done and can still finish on a positive note — and with a winning record, too.
On the road three of the last four weeks, the Blue Devils (3-4 record) get to wrap up their regular season here with back-to-back games at Borleske Stadium.
A victory over Pasco here on Friday in the Blue Devils’ last Mid-Columbia Conference game of the season, starting at 7 p.m., would give Wa-Hi a .500 mark in the league (its first non-losing year in the MCC since 2014, when those Blue Devils went 5-2).
Wa-Hi will then host Wenatchee, of the Big 9 Conference, here on Nov. 1 for a non-league regular season finale.
“We just want to take care of business, finish strong,” Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said.
Regardless of results the next two weeks, Wa-Hi will then play in a postseason crossover game against a Greater Spokane League team the weekend of Nov. 8.
Wa-Hi looks to get back on the winning track this week in preparation for Pasco.
The Bulldogs (3-4 overall, 3-3 in the MCC) have lost their last three games, but thanks to a great September, still sit ahead of the Blue Devils in league standings.
Victory slipped through Blue Devil fingers after halftime each of the last two weeks, with both Kamiakin and Kennewick erasing a Wa-Hi lead in the third quarter.
“The fact is, we’re a good football team,” Lupfer said. “Before the Kennewick game (last week), we were 13 points away from a 5-1 record. But we’re still a good football team, and I think we’ve shocked a lot of people to be honest.
“There’s just these little mistakes we make in the second half, that we’re not making in the first half,” Lupfer said. “The little mistakes turn into big plays. Watching film, the question is always was it something (the opposition) did or something we did? The majority of the time it’s some little thing we did.
“But I really can’t say it enough,” Lupfer said. “These kids have been working their tails off. It’s heartbreaking to see them keep falling short.”
The Bulldogs bring a strong passing attack to Borleske, with almost three quarters of their offense coming through the air.
Pasco junior Desmian Licon is one of the top wideouts in the MCC with
728 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
Bulldogs quarterback Armani Reyes has thrown for 1,262 yards and nine TDs on 91-of-173 (.526) passing against only two interceptions.
“(Licon is) a really dynamic receiver,” Lupfer said. “He’s one of the fastest, if not the fastest guy out there. He can score from anywhere. We can’t allow him to beat us.”
While the Blue Devils expect trouble covering Licon, they are prepared for more challenges from Pasco.
“They’re a good team,” Lupfer said. “They probably think they can just go to Walla Walla and kick our butts, so we need to play four good quarters together. If we can do that, we should be able to win.”