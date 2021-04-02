HERMISTON, Ore. — Walla Walla High School's boys tennis team picked up a 6-1 victory over Hermiston in their meet here Thursday, April 1.
"We had on outstanding outing," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "We came off a singles sweep in our last match at Chiwana High School, and we have continued with that theme in this match."
The Blue Devils (2-0 record) swept singles play with Sam Tacheny, James Adams, Ken Higgins and Ethan Kelnhofer victorious.
"All of our singles players played excellent mental tennis, starting points well with quality serves and returns," Eggart said. "We definitely controlled points from the get go.
"I was very pleased with Sam, James, Ken, and Ethan that there was no second set let down, after completely controlling the first set of all four singles matches," Eggart said. "We definitely have some areas to improve tactically, but starting out 8-0 in singles for our first two team matches is always exciting."
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi doubles teams of Kian Hudiburg and Dallin Flinders, along with Micah Case and Rudy Entrikin, added more wins.
"We also had a great outing in doubles, lead by our doubles play at No. 2 and No. 3," Eggart said. "The tandem of Kian Hudiburg and Dallin Flinders did a great job controlling net, with decisive volleys and overheads. This pair also served extremely well, holding all but one game throughout the match.
"Our third doubles team of Micah Case and Rudy Entrikin controlled games with great serving and returning," Eggart said. "This quality with point starters led to fast point ending a lot of third ball volleys for winners.
"Overall this was a great performance for the Wa-Hi Boys' tennis team."
The Blue Devils will next play April 13 at Kamiakin.