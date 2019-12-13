SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School’s JROTC Rifle Team competed at the Junior Olympic State rifle championships here last Saturday.
The two matches, one shot in the morning and one in the afternoon had the potential to send top shooters to the Olympic Training Center in April for the National Championship.
But the team members will have to wait to find out if they qualified for that event.
The first match on Saturday, consisting of 60 shots with a precision air rifle from the unsupported standing position.
That was followed by a three-position smallbore competition, with competitors firing 20 shots each from the kneeling, prone and standing positions with precision .22 rifles.
Wa-Hi’s precision team, consisting of Cadet Captain Dakota Buman, Cadet Captain Zakary Gray, Cadet Sergeant Nicole Hunter and Cadet Lieutenant Ramon Lopez, competed in the air rifle event.
Saturday afternoon, Lopez also competed in the smallbore event.
“It was a pretty long day,” Lopez said after the matches. “We won’t know if any of us earned an invitation to the Olympic Training Center until the end of the month.”
In the air rifle event, Blue Devil sophomore Hunter turned in Wa-Hi’s top score, garnering 567 out of 600 points, including a perfect 100 on her first target to win the Women’s Under-17 age category and take third place.
Kylie Delaney of Spokane took first place in the match with a 584, and Zachary Pearsall of Spokane claimed silver with a 571.
“Shooting a 100 offhand is a big deal,” rifle team Captain Buman said. “This target will get framed and hang with a photo of Nicole in our range.”
“With this placement, Hunter could receive an invite to the national match,” Wa-Hi coach Mark Mebes said. “There are still two other locations in Washington that have not posted scores, but right now I feel good about her chances of receiving an invitation for her age category.”
Although teams cannot qualify for a national invite, the Blue Devil team is currently sitting in third place in the state behind a score of 1,679 turned in by Wa-Hi’s top three performances, including Hunter’s score, Lopez with a 558 and Buman at 554.
In the smallbore match, Lopez turned in a score of 543, including a pair of 90s in the kneeling position.
“Lopez has been doing a lot of work this week with the smallbore gun in preparation for this match,” Mebes said. “We have brought former Wa-Hi team captain and NCAA shooter Daniel Enger in to coach this fall, and he has made some great strides with this team. I am looking forward to what the next few matches will bring.”
The Blue Devils received notice this week that their local match scores have also qualified them for the Army JROTC National match in Arizona in February.
The team now switches its focus almost entirely on the three-position air rifle discipline in preparation for nationals, as well as upcoming challenges in Spokane, Yakima, Puyallup and Bend as the JROTC season continues.