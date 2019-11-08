Walla Walla High School’s JROTC rifle team started its season by hosting the U.S. Army Junior Air Rifle Sectional Match here at Wa-Hi over the weekend.
Thirty-one high school marksmen from around the state converged on Wa-Hi’s rifle range to compete for honors and an invite to the national championship match, held January in Fort Benning, Ga.
Precision rifle shooters fired a 60-shot match from the unsupported standing position. Shots were scored as an Olympic match would score, with the highest possible score on each shot being a 10.9 and each of the six full targets being worth a possible 109 points.
Spokane Rifle Club’s Kylie Delaney won the precision match with a total score of 611.7 out of 654 possible points.
Wa-Hi’s top shooter was Cadet Lieutenant Ramon Lopez, totaling a score of 582.4.
The precision team, made up of Lopez, Cadet Capt. Zakary Gray, Cadet Lt. Jose Gonzalez and Cadet Sgt. Nicole Hunter took second place with a score of 2288.4 behind the team from Spokane Rifle Club.
“Our team has done a lot of work in preparation for this match,” Rifle Team Capt. Dakota Buman said. “Considering the relative experience of our very young team, I think it paid off.”
The Spokane Rifle Club’s Gold Team won the precision team match, with a score of 2408.9, beating out the Blue Devils, who took second place at the Walla Walla location and currently are fourth in the state.
In the Sporter class, the match consisted of 20 shots fired prone, 20 shots standing and 20 shots from the kneeling position for a possible total score of 600.
The top score went to the Blue Devils’ Cadet Sgt. 1st Class Jazmyn Paul with his 517.
Wa-Hi’s Cadet Staff Sgt. Jessalee Wilks came in second place with a 506.
Third place went to Wa-Hi Cadet Staff Sgt. Mercedez Logan, who fired a 505, only a point behind her teammate.
Walla Walla High School JROTC’s sporter team, made up of Paul, Wilks, Logan and sophomore Cadet Sgt. Cassidy Hanson won the sporter match with a score of 2014 out of 2400, putting them in second place statewide.
“These Sporter scores are significantly higher than we fired here last season,” Mebes said. “Paul, Wilks and Logan have both competed before, but Hanson is a new addition to the team. It will be interesting to see how far they can go this year. Breaking 2000 in a sporter match at the beginning of the year is very encouraging.”
Whether or not any teams from this match will receive an invite to the national match in Georgia will remain to be seen.
Locations throughout the U.S. are holding similar regional qualifiers.
“Currently, Wa-Hi’s score has them sitting well nationally,” Mebes said. “There are still a lot of locations that have yet to turn in their scores.”
The Blue Devils’ next match will take them to LaPine, Ore., and Spokane on Nov. 16-17 for a doubleheader as they compete in the Washington State CMP Championship and the first JROTC League rifle match of the season.