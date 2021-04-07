Big hits in a string of couple of big innings gave Walla Walla High School’s softball team an 11-3 lead over Kamiakin after the fourth, and Blue Devils held on for a 12-9 victory here Tuesday, April 6.
Alizaeya Salcedo tripled and doubled as she ended up going 3-for-3 with a run batted in for the Blue Devils (3-1 record), while teammate Kaitline Chapman was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Sara Justice was credited with three RBI.
“Alizaeya continues to swing the bat well and had some clutch hits for us today,” Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. “We had hits up and down the lineup today that all contributed to scoring enough runs to hold off Kamiakin.”
Meanwhile, Tallulah Sickels hit a two-run double and also pitched all seven innings with five strikeouts.
“Tallulah had to work extra hard since we didn’t back her up as well as we should have,” McHie said. “We’ve had 4 practices and 4 games since we got all of our players onto the field. We will keep working at getting better now that we have a few days without any games scheduled until after Spring Break.”
It was a Wa-Hi error in the first inning that enabled Kamiakin to jump ahead with a couple of unearned runs, but the Blue Devils would tie things up in the second, take the lead in the third on run-scoring hits by Chapman and Sickels, and then explode for six more in the fourth.
Kamiakin rallied with a six-run top of the fifth, but Wa-Hi managed to hold on.
“Not the prettiest of wins, but we will take it,” McHie said. “Certainly a bend, but don’t break kind of game.”