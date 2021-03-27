Jennifer Huntsman scored off an assist from Emoree Lash in the first half, and that turned out to be enough for the Walla Walla High School girls soccer team here Saturday, March 27.
Wa-Hi blanked Hanford, 1-0, coming away with its fourth consecutive shutout win this week.
The Blue Devils (8-5 record) started the week Tuesday with a 6-0 win at Kennewick, and then put together a dominating homestand.
Wa-Hi knocked off Hermiston 3-0 here Thursday, crushed Kennewick 5-0 in a rematch, and the chalked up Hanford.