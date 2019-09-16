SPOKANE — Walla Walla High runners competed Saturday at the Highlander Invitation cross country meet hosted by Shadle Park.
“It was our first meet of the season, and it was a good opportunity to shake off the cobwebs and remember what it feels like to race again,” Blue Devils coach Michael Locati said.
Boys ran in four class divisions, while girls ran freshman, junior varsity and varsity races over the 2.5-mile course.
In the first race of the day, Wa-Hi freshman Brody Hartley turned in a fourth-place podium finish in 13:55 in his first high school race.
Overall, Wa-Hi’s freshman boys finished fifth out of 23 teams.
In the boys sophomore race, Isaac Fraiser finished in 13th place in 14:11.
Wa-Hi’s sophomore boys finished the day 14th out of 26 teams.
The Blue Devils junior class was led by Braden Hisaw’s 14th-place in 13:46, as the juniors were 15th out of 28 teams.
And the seniors were led by the sixth-place finish of Cannon Angotti in 12:53
On the girls side, Wa-Hi freshman Ava Nelson finished in 14th place with a time of 18:05.
In the varsity girls race, Blue Devil Sariah Hepworth ran to an 18th-place finish in 16:07 to lead the girls, followed by Eleah Dalgleish in 87th (17:53) and Addison Taylor 91st (17:59).
Walla Walla next competes on Saturday in Boise at the Bob Firman Invitational.