Former Walla Walla High School softball pitcher Kamryn Coleman has enjoyed her share of acclaim and disappointment.
She was two-time Mid-Columbia Conference Player/Pitcher of the Year while at Wa-Hi.
Coleman has competed at the NCAA Division I level at both Central Arkansas and Seattle University.
The Blue Devils did not qualify for the Class 4A state tournament her senior season.
An injury cut her 2021 campaign at SU short.
But through it all, Coleman has persevered and enjoyed more good days than bad.
Wa-Hi swept through the 2017 Mid-Columbia Conference-Greater Spokane League tournament on its way to state. The Blue Devils won three of five games at state, but did not place.
The following season ended in heartbreaking fashion with a 1-and-2 showing in the MCC-GSL tourney.
Still, Coleman looked back on her Blue Devil career fondly.
"I didn't acknowledge how good those years were until now," Coleman said. "We expected to do well every year. I had to throw every single inning pretty much.
"It was fun to play with Faith and Lauren (Hoe), and others that played travel ball growing up," Coleman said.
Coleman said her high school highlight did not occur on the diamond. It was being part of a state-qualifying volleyball team her senior year.
"We had athletes who wanted to have fun," Coleman said. "We had great team chemistry. It was my favorite sports memory in general."
Coleman's first D-I experience was a two-year stint at Central Arkansas. She played in 54 games, including 19 in the circle. A rib injury her freshman year soured things a bit.
"It was my best financial option," Coleman said. "I was excited to live somewhere new. I loved being somewhere else, and experiencing a different place and so many different things."
Coleman wanted to compete against bigger schools, so she transferred to Seattle University.
"Sixteen-year old Kam wouldn't have thought she would be competing against bigger schools," Coleman said.
Coleman played in 14 games for Seattle this past spring. The shattering of the small finger on her pitching hand during a team practice at Utah Valley closed one door, but opened another.
"I knew that there was a different role I was meant to fill," Coleman said. "I could have pouted or been more selfless and cheer the team on."
Coleman chose the latter course.
"I've never been super vocal," Coleman said. "Now I can get better in that aspect. I viewed it as a growing experience."
The coaching staff wanted Coleman present despite her misfortune. She thus witnessed SU's run to the Western Athletic Conference tournament championship and an NCAA Tournament berth.
"The coaching staff challenged me every single weekend," Coleman said. "That's when I knew I ended up at the right place. It was a really good feeling."
Coleman is hopeful she will not have any more hand issues going forward and plans to focus more on hitting than pitching.
"Softball is not about wins and personal stats," Coleman said. "Who you're surrounded by makes a big difference. I'm excited to fill a leadership role and am focused on being the best team leader I can be."