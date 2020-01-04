NAMPA, Idaho — The Walla Walla High school girls wrestling team went to the 2020 Rollie Lane Invitational in Napa, Idaho on Friday and Saturday to kick off their 2020 calendar year.
Emily Flores went 0-2 on the weekend in the 101-pound weight class, though she made it into the second period in both of her matches.
The second match went into a third period before falling eight seconds into the third.
Nayeli Flores finished fifth in 109, after winning her first two matches to make the semifinals.
Nayeli Flores lost her semifinal match on a 9-4 decision, and then lost the consolation semifinal match to move her into the fifth place match, but she won the fifth place match on a 4-3 decision.
Kylie Kemp went 4-2 in 116.
Kemp lost her first match to Chiawana's Sierra Gonzaes on a fall 1:07 into the match, but then went on a four-match win streak in the consolation bracket.
In the fifth round, Kemp matched up against Gonzalez again.
Gonzalez got the better of Kemp again, but Kemp took it to a decision which Gonzalez won 4-2.
Annelise Whitaker won the 136 bracket in five matches, taking each match into the second period at least.
In the semifinal match, Whitaker defeated Hanford's Mirina Enderlin.
The first place match went to a decision, which Whitaker won 2-1.
Yaritza Aguilar lost both of her matches in 143, though she lasted more than a minute in both of her matches.
The Wa-Hi girls wrestling team next participates in the third Mid-Columbia Conference Mixer of the season on Tuesday in Kennewick.