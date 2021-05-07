RICHLAND — The Walla Walla High School girls golf team wrapped its 2021 season here Thursday, May 6, with strong performances in the Mid-Columbia Conference Championships at Horn Rapids.
Wa-Hi senior Mackenize Davis cut three strokes on the back nine to notch her best score of the year, leading Wa-Hi with a 41-over par 113 that tied her for 24th place on the individual learderboard.
Davis finished the course 14 strokes ahead of teammate Madalyne Wilson, who also trimmed her second-half card by three.
Bryn Watilo followed with a 135 for Wa-Hi.
"Davis tied her low round of the year," Wa-Hi coach Bill Howard said. "With COVID, it was a short season this spring. Most of the girls have only played golf now for about seven weeks. We're looking forward to putting in some work this summer to really learn the game and be more competitive next season."
Southridge bested the schools with enough girls for team scoring as the Suns compiled a 328 that included the individual champ Jillian Hui at 2-under 70.