The Walla Walla High School girls soccer defeated Hanford, 3-1, here on Saturday.
Walla Walla found the goal early as senior Emmalynn Ogden found junior Taylor McGill with a through ball that put McGill through the defense to get the Blue Devils on the board first.
Wa-Hi doubled its lead in the 13th minute as junior Katelyn Hassler dribbled through the Hanford defense.
McGill and Hassler were on fire in the first half.
McGill passed the ball to Hassler to smash the ball home, getting a brace and Wa-Hi a 3-0 lead with about 20 minutes left in the half.
Wa-Hi entered halftime up 3-0, but Hanford added a little bit of pressure on the Blue Devils.
With about 20 minutes left in the game, Hanford scored, giving them an opportunity to come back and win the game.
Wa-Hi stayed strong though and saw the rest of the game out.
The Blue Devils next play on Tuesday here against Kennewick starting at 4 p.m.