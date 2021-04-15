KENNEWICK — Audra Walmsley and Grace Butler together won a doubles match for the Walla Walla High School girls tennis team here Wednesday, April 14, but Kamiakin took everything else to hand the Blue Devils a 6-1 loss.
The Blue Devils (0-3 record) return to action Monday, April 18, when they host Kamiakin, and coach Keven Peck has seen some positives.
"I continue to be impressed with our attitude and work ethic on the courts," Peck said. "We are facing some good competition. Each player is using her match as an opportunity to develop her game faster and stronger. This really is a learning season for us. We are embracing that philosophy and pulling the best moments from each point, set and match to help develop our mental game and build confidence.”