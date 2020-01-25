RICHLAND — The Walla Walla High School girls basketball team won a pair of Mid-Colubmia Conference matchups over the weekend, defeating Richland 61-41 at the Blue Devil Gym on Friday and then Hanford 49-32 here on Saturday.
Wa-Hi hosted Richland on Friday with Rian Clear scoring 28 points in the Blue Devil win.
Richland came out on top in the first quarter with the score of 11-9.
Clear started to get hot int he second quarter after only hitting one basket in the first, and Wa-Hi took a 27-23 lead into the locker room.
Richland stayed tight with Wa-Hi in the third quarter to keep the game within reach, but the Blue Devils managed to up their lead to 38-33.
Wa-Hi and Clear blow the game wide open in the fourth quarter, as she scored 12 of the Blue Devils' 23 fourth-quarter points.
On Saturday, Wa-Hi went to Hanford and took care of business.
Wa-Hi limited Hanford's offense from the start as they jumped out to an 11-5 lead after the first quarter.
Hanford made a surge at Wa-Hi during the second quarter as the Falcons hit a pair of 3-pointers, but that was all the offense they could produce as they only made one other field goal, and the Blue Devils upped their lead heading into the locker room to 24-16.
The third quarter became almost a repeat of the first.
Wa-Hi's offense sunk some shots with Clear hitting their only 3-pointer of the game.
Hanford struggled with sinking shots, and the Falcons also went 0-for-4 from the free throw line, and Wa-Hi seemed to have complete control of the game as they ended the third quarter 35-21.
Clear quietly sunk shots coming off of a 21-point game Friday, and she blew up in the fourth quarter, adding nine more points including a three-point play to finish with 21 again.
The Wa-Hi girls will next play this coming Friday and Saturday as they go to Kamiakin on Friday at 5:45 p.m. then to Chiawana on Saturday for another 5:45 p.m. game.
Walla Walla 61, Richland 41
RICHLAND (41) — Clark 17, Smith 13, Fox 6, Holm 3, Hay 2.
WALLA WALLA (61) — Clear 28, Miller 13, Ogden 9, Huxoll 7, Jausoro 2, Olivares 2.
Richland;11;12;10;8;—;41
Wa-Hi;9;18;11;23;—;61
3-pt field goals — Richland 2 (Clark 2), Wa-Hi 1 (Clear 1). Fouls — Richland 13, Wa-Hi 13. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Richland 20 (Diaz 7), Wa-Hi 23 (Clear 5). Turnovers — Richland 10, Wa-Hi 9. Assists — Richland 1 (Smith 1), Wa-Hi 8 (Miller 4).
Walla Walla 49, Hanford 32
WALLA WALLA (49) — Clear 21, Jausoro 9, Miller 9, Huxoll 6, Ogden 2, Olivares 2.
HANFORD (32) — Moran 8, Davis 7, Kaiser 6, Fulton 5, Marske 3, Woodward 3.
Wa-Hi;11;13;11;14;—;49
Hanford;5;11;5;11;—;32
3-pt field goals — Wa-Hi 1 (Clear 1), Hanford 6 (Moran 1, Davis 1, Kaiser 1, Fulton 1, Marske 1, Woodward 1). Fouls — Wa-Hi 10, Hanford 14. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Wa-Hi 46 (Miller 14), Hanford 26 (Robinson 8). Turnovers — Wa-Hi 10, Hanford 8. Assists — Wa-Hi 9 (Miller 5), Hanford none.