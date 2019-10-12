RICHLAND — The Walla Walla High School Blue Devil girls swimming team came away from the Tri-City Champs meet here this Saturday with a podium finish, placing third of the nine Mid-Columbia Conference teams.
In this meet, the top twelve finishers in the individual events scored points and the best relay team from each school received double points based on where they placed.
“Even though the girls were competing outdoors in frigid weather, they maintained a positive attitude throughout and several girls had season best times,” Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said.
The first event of the meet was the 200 medley relay, and Wa-Hi’s “A” squad of Laurel Skorina, Hallee Yaw, Alana Miller, and Rylee Hale placed third with a time of 2:05.29.
The 200 freestyle relay saw the Blue Devils’ “A” squad of Yaw, Ciera Griggs, Skorina, and Hale place second with a time of 1:53.78.
Ten Blue Devils scored individual points.
Laurel Skorina (junior) won both the 100 freestyle (57.23) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.32).
Alana Miller (freshman) placed fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:10.27) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:09.71).
Hallee Yaw (senior) scored fourth in the 200 IM (2:37.85) and sixth in the 100 Butterfly (1:11.82).
Rylee Hale (senior) was fifth in the 50 freestyle (28.62) and sixth in the 100 freestyle (1:01.93).
Ciera Griggs (sophomore) placed sixth in the 200 IM (2:44.98) and tenth in the 100 freestyle (1:05.18).
Sydney Tacheny (senior) came sixth in the 50 freestyle (28.91) and 12th in the 200 freestyle (2:38.53).
Mary Kennedy (sophomore) finished eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:21.43).
Grace Anderson (senior) scored ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.97).
Emmalee Johnson (senior) placed 11th in the 500 freestyle (7:01.59).
Alicia Gonzalez (sophomore) was 12th in the 100 butterfly (1:18.53).
The Blue Devils will return home for the Last Chance Invitational at Whitman College’s Harvey Pool on Saturday, Oct. 26.