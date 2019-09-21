KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School girls soldiered on this Saturday at the Mid-Columbia Invitational despite being down nine swimmers, and came away with a sixth place finish in one of the more competitive invitationals in the state.
This meet allowed just one relay team per event to score points, and only four individual competitors per event.
Once again, senior Rylee Hale and freshman Alana Miller stepped up in the absence of school record holder Laurel Skorina, scoring a top-six finish in one of their designated events — Hale in the 50 freestyle (27.17), as well as seventh in the 100 freestyle (59.89) and Miller in the 100 backstroke (1:09.98), also scoring 11th in the 100 butterfly (1:08.64).
Others also scored points in their individual events.
Sophomore Ciera Griggs finished tenth in the 500 freestyle (6:32.38), senior Hallee Yaw came in 11th in the 200 IM (2:34.86), and senior Sydney Tacheny came 12th in the 100 freestyle (1:02.89).
Wa-Hi relay teams scored no lower than eighth-place points, with the 200 medley relay opening up the meet with a time of 2:15.58. The 400 freestyle relay scored sixth place points with a time of 4:16.19, and the 200 freestyle relay team scored fifth-place points with a time of 1:58.10.
The meet also saw Wa-Hi senior Peyton Bergevin qualify for district in the 100 freestyle and junior AnnaMarie Elmenhurst for the 500 freestyle.
With these two qualifications, the Wa-Hi women now have a total of 13 athletes who have qualified for post-season competition.
Coach Nancy Rose was jubilant at the result, saying, “This was a very competitive meet with some of the top schools in the state, so I was very pleased with the sixth place team finish.”
The Blue Devils will next compete in the Mukilteo Invitational in Federal Way this Saturday, September 28.
Final Standings
1. Wenatchee (311 points)
2. Mercer Island (299)
3. Hanford (226)
4. Richland (166)
5. Decatur (91)
6. Walla Walla (82)
7. Southridge (60)
8. Kennewick (49)
9. Kamiakin (32)
10. Kelso (30)
11. Chiawana (24)
12. Hermiston (21)
13. Pasco (2)