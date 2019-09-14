WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Walla Walla High School Blue Devil girls swim team competed in the Wenatchee-Eastmont Invitational this Saturday and came away with a fourth-place finish out of 12 competing schools, scoring a total of 194.5 points.
Coach Nancy Rose was pleased with the result, saying, “The girls have been working hard on improving their technique, so it was great to see so many personal best times at this meet.”
The Blue Devils competed without their team ace and school record holder, Laurel Skorina, who is recovering from injury, but a number of athletes stepped up to fill her absence.
Freshman Alana Miller in particular stood out, scoring top-ten points in the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley — and also contributed to the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, both of which finished in the top-five.
Seniors Rylee Hale and Hallee Yaw also stood out, serving on those same relays, and scoring top-10 finishes in their respective events — Hale in the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle, and Yaw in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly.
Ten out of the Blue Devils’ 24 swimmers who participated scored points, and 11 of them have qualified for districts already.
The Blue Devils travel to Richland this Thursday to meet with Richland and Kennewick.