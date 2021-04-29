Walla Walla High School’s girls tennis team swept doubles, but Pasco still handed the Blue Devils a 4-3 loss here Wednesday, April 28.
The Wa-Hi doubles duos of Michelle Foster and Lauren Adams, Grace Butler and Alexa Diaz, Caitlin Carvallo and Gigi Colin, were all victorious for the Blue Devils (1-7 record).
Singles was another matter, however, as Pasco took every match including a marathon battle with Wa-Hi’s Kaitlyn Flinders falling to Vanessa Bradshaw 6-7 (6-7), 6-4, 6-4.
“Today’s match was a close one,” Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. “And, another great effort from every player. The girls played their hearts out and left everything they had on the courts.
“I continue to be impressed with their learning, work ethic and attitudes during what has proven to be a challenging season,” Peck said. “There has been exponential growth in every player.
“The conversations I am having with players indicate to me that they are finding the positives and gaining experience with every match.”
The Blue Devils will next play Tuesday, May 4, when they host Richland, before finishing this season here the following day against Chiawana.
“I am looking forward to our remaining two matches,” Peck said. “They are teams we played earlier in the season. It will be a great for our players to measure their growth and to see how far they have come in their game both physically and mentally.”