The Walla Walla High School girls basketball team dropped a pair of Mid-Columbia Conference basketball games over the weekend.
The Blue Devils lost at home to Southridge 49-22 on the night of Saturday, May 15. That came on the heels of a 64-18 defeat at Richland on Friday.
Wa-Hi led the Suns 12-5 early in the second quarter before the visitors closed the half with a 10-0 surge to take a 15-12 edge into the halftime locker room.
Southridge, which made just six shots in the first half, connected on seven — including five three-point attempts — in the third quarter and the Blue Devils were unable to recover.
Wa-Hi trailed at Richland 19-2 after one quarter on Friday and 28-7 at halftime before bowing by the 46-point final margin.
Mariah Locati paced Wa-Hi with an 11-point performance on Saturday and Cami Martin scored six points to lead the Blue Devils in the Richland game.
Wa-Hi plays at Kennewick on Monday.