HERMISTON — Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team was unable to recover from a rough second quarter, and fell to Hermiston, 64-42, here Monday, May 24.
Wa-Hi (0-6 record) only trailed by a point after the first quarter, but then Hermiston went on an 18-3 run before the break.
The Blue Devils managed to bounce back with a stronger second half, but the difference was too much.
Talia Billingsley finished as the top Blue Devil scorer with 10 points in their closest game this season. It was also their highest scoring output so far.
"Overall, we looked better," Blue Devils coach Morgan Jo Poynor said. "We’ve been getting better every game and now scoring the ball. Defense will be a key moving forward."
The Blue Devils will next play Thursday, when they host Pasco.