RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School’s girls swimming team outscored Kennewick, 102-74, while falling to Richland, 118-65, in its first Mid-Columbia Conference double-dual meet of the season here on Thursday at Prout Pool.
“Both Richland and Kennewick have strong teams this year, so I was very pleased that we were still able to post a win over Kennewick,” Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. “The girls have been working hard on both technique and aerobic endurance and it really showed with some great finishes.”
The Blue Devils return to action on Saturday morning in Kennewick for the Mid-Columbia Invite at Serier Pool starting at 11 a.m.
Wa-Hi will then host a meet at Whitman College in Harvey Pool for the first time this season the following weekend on Oct. 5.
The Blue Devils look for more strong performances.
This double-dual had the top three relays and the top five finishers in individual events score points for their respective team.
In the first event of the meet, the 200 Medley Relay, Wa-Hi’s “A” squad of Audra Zanes, Hallee Yaw, Alana Miller and Sydney Tacheny came in second against Richland and first against Kennewick with a time of 2:12.58.
Wa-Hi’s “B” squad of Kysa Jausoro, Grace Anderson, Alicia Gonzalez and Peyton Bergevin finished third in the Kennewick dual in a time of 2:25.88.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Hallee Yaw, Ciera Griggs, Calla Harrison and Rylee Hale won both meets with a time of 1:55.42.
In the final event of the meet, the 400 Freestyle Relay, Wa-Hi’s “A” squad of Miller, Griggs Tacheny and Hale won the Kennewick meet and came in second in the Richland dual in a time of 4:18.89.
Wa-Hi’s “B” squad of Harrison, Zanes, Jausoro and Emmalee Johnson finished third in the Kennewick dual in a time of 5:06.99.
“Although we were missing nine girls due to illness and injury including school record holder Laurel Skorina, we had several girls score points in their individual events,” Rose said.
Hale won the 100 Freestyle (59.08) in both meets, came in first in the 200 Freestyle (2:11.59) against Kennewick and second in the Richland dual.
Miller won the 100 Backstroke (1:07.98) in both meets, came in first in the 100 Butterfly (1:10.28) against Richland and second in the Kennewick dual.
Yaw won the 200IM (2:34.82) in the Kennewick dual and finished third in the Richland dual. She finished second in the 100 Breaststroke (1:21.34) in both duals.
Tacheny won the 50 Freestyle (28.38) in the Richland dual and placed second in Kennewick dual. She was second in the 100 Freestyle (1:04.11) in the Kennewick dual and finished fourth in the Richland dual.
Harrison was second in the 50 Freestyle (29.64) in the Richland dual and placed third in Kennewick dual. In the 100 Breaststroke (1:29.09), she was 4rd in the Kennewick dual and fifth in the Richland dual.
Zanes was second in the 500 Freestyle (7:14.24) in the Kennewick dual and finished fourth in the Richland dual. In the 200 Freestyle (2:43.01), she was third in the Kennewick dual and fifth in the Richland dual.
Griggs was second in the 200IM (2:47.82) in the Kennewick dual and finished fifth in the Richland dual. She finished fourth in the 100 Butterfly (1:24.01) iin the Kennewick dual.
Anderson was third in the 100 Breaststroke (1:28.88) in the Kennewick dual and fourth in the Richland dual.
Gonzalez was third in the 100 Butterfly (1:21.22) in the Kennewick dual and fifth in the Richland dual.
Jausoro was third in the 100 Backstroke (1:24.10) in the Kennewick dual and fifth in the Richland dual.
Johnson was fourth in the 500 Freestyle (7:22.18) in the Kennewick dual and finished fifth in the Richland dual. In the 200 Freestyle (2:47.90), she was fifth in the Kennewick dual.
Bergevin was fifth in the 50 Freestyle (32.24) in both duals.
Junior Liana Osterman was fifth in the 500 Freestyle (7:47.01) against Kennewick.
Sophomore Naomi McLaughlin was fifth in the 100 Backstroke (1:31.88) against Kennewick.