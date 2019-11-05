RENTON, Wash. — Walla Walla High’s girls soccer team was named the WIAA’s Team of the Month for October.
The Blue Devils improved to 9-4 on the season, including a five-game winning streak, while continuing to give back to the community. At each home match, the team collected donations to benefit “The Hub,” an emergency shelter for homeless youth.
The Blue Devils also volunteered to help distribute collection bags for the Realtors Annual Care and Share Food Drive benefiting the Salvation Army, the Pantry Shelf, St. Vincent de Paul, and Helpline.
The team capped off a busy month by honoring local teachers, including a “Most Inspiring Teacher” award, which was presented at halftime of the Oct. 15th home match, at which team members also helped increase awareness for Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink.