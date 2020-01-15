Mia Huxoll had the only basket by Walla Walla High School girls after one quarter of their Mid-Columbia Conference basketball matchup here in the Blue Devil Gym on Tuesday against Pasco.
But Wa-Hi was strong the rest of the night, took over in a dominating third quarter highlighted by a pair of Monica Miller 3-pointers, and ended up with a 61-50 victory.
Coming off a loss at Kennewick on Saturday, the Blue Devils' second in their last three games coming in, they rallied to finish on the heels of fourth-place Pasco (now 5-3 in the MCC).
Meanwhile, Hermiston lost at Kennewick, giving Wa-Hi (9-4 overall, 5-4 in the league) sole possession of fifth place.
Look for different MCC standings by the time the Blue Devils return to action, since they'll be idle until next Tuesday when they host last-place Southridge starting at 5:45 p.m.
The Blue Devils put themselves in good position thanks to the strong rally here.
Rian Clear, scoreless after the first eight minutes, wound up with a game-high 23 points for Wa-Hi.
Miller added 10 points, all in the second half, to match Huxoll.
Following the dismal start, Wa-Hi had dug itself out of the hole by halftime, with Clear and Huxoll leading the way to get them within 23-21.
By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Wa-Hi was up 42-32.
Pasco refused to go down quietly, but the Blue Devils held on with Clear and Miller combining on 10-of-10 shooting at the free-throw line.
BLUE DEVILS 61, BULLDOGS 50
PASCO (50) — Gross 23, Mackey 10, Nelson 9, Lepe 6, Heavens 2.
WALLA WALLA (61) — Clear 23, Miller 10, Huxoll 10, Ogden 7, Jausoro 5, Bergevin 2, Lyons 2, Olivares 2.
Pasco;11;12;9;18;—;50
Walla Walla;3;18;21;19;—;61
3-point goals — Pasco 4 (Lepe 2, Gross 2), Wa-Hi 2 (Miller 2). Total fouls — Pasco 23, Wa-Hi 13. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Pasco 26 (Mackey 8)7, Wa-Hi 36 (Clear 12). Turnovers — Pasco 7, Wa-Hi 12. Assists — Pasco n/a, Wa-Hi 9 (Clear 3, Miller 3).