LEWISTON — Mia Huxoll scored a game-high 21 points, teammate Rian Clear added 20, and Walla Walla High School girls captured the Avista Holiday prep basketball tournament title with a 62-41 victory over Post Falls (Idaho) in the championship game here at Lewis-Clark State College on Saturday.
The Blue Devils (6-1 record), now on a five-game winning streak, look to keep rolling with the resumption of Mid-Columbia Conference play this week at they go to Richland on Thursday night for a matchup starting at 5:45 p.m.
A 64-54 defeat of Clarkston here on Friday put Wa-Hi in the title game.
Clear led all scorers with 23 points in the semi.
Jumped on Clarkston early, taking a nine-point lead into the second quarter, and then extending the difference to 51-38 after three before holding off a late Bantams comeback bid.
Post Falls likewise mustered only a couple baskets in the first quarter of Saturday's championship game, but got to within 25-19 by intermission.
However, the Blue Devils dominated the second half, with Clear scoring 13 of her 20 points following the break.