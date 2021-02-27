Following a second overtime period, Walla Walla High School girls prevailed over Southridge on penalty kicks in their soccer match here Saturday.
A first-half goal by Abigail Lopez had given the Blue Devlis a 1-0 lead, but Southridge managed to tie things up in the final minutes of regulation.
Wa-Hi goalkeeper Lucy Kelley finished with 27 saves, and denied two Southridge attempts in the shootout.
The Blue Devils (2-1 record) came away with the second straight win after a 3-1 season opening loss at Richland.
Wa-Hi routed Kennewick, 9-0, here on Thursday.
Taylor McGill scored four goals in the romp, and Jennifer Huntsman hit the back of net twice.
Taryn Bohannan and Kaitlyn King also scored, while Emoree Lash, Citlali Perez and Marlee Boyd made assists.
The Blue Devils will next play Tuesday, their third straight home game as they host Pasco.