RICHLAND — The Walla Walla High School girls golf team enjoyed several personal best performances here Wednesday, April 21, but still placed seventh in a Mid-Columbia Conference pod match at the Horn Rapids course.
The Blue Devils together totaled 464 strokes, 49 back of sixth place Chiawana as Southridge bested teams with a 322.
Wa-Hi freshman Alexis Wooters led with Blue Devils with a 34-over par 105 that placed her 29th on the individual leaderboard. Kamiakin senior Tatum York tied Southridge junior Angela Park for the top spot, both at 71.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils also had Mackenzie Davis at 113, Madalyne Wilson 122 and Brynn Watilo 124.
"This was our best match of the season," Blue Devils coach Bill Howard said. "We've improved quite a bit from our first match at the end of March shooting 73 strokes better as a team. Freshman Alexis Wooters, senior Mackenzie Davis and junior Brynn Watilo all had personal best scores on Wednesday."
The Blue Devils next play April 29 in Richland at Columbia Point Golf Course.
"We still have a long way to go to get closer to where we want our scores to be, but the girls are improving each week," Howard said.