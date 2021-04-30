RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's girls golf team placed seventh out of seven in a Mid-Columbia Conference pod match Thursday, April 29, here at the Columbia Point course.
Madalyne Wilson, Alexis Watilo, Brynn Watilo and Mackezie Davis all together took 473 strokes, 48 more than sixth place Chiawana.
"We had an ok day on the golf course," Wa-Hi coach Bill Howard said. "Nothing great, but we're improving."
Southridge bested teams with a 318, and had junior Angela Park atop the individual leaderboard with a 3-under-par 69.
Wilson led Wa-Hi at 109, seven ahead of Alexis Watilo, as Brynn Watilo shot a 121, and Davis added a 127.
"Madalyne Wilson had her lowest round of the season," Howard said. "She's picking things up quickly, and I expect her scores to continue to improve quite a bit with more experience.
"Brynn Watilo also had a season low score today."
The Blue Devils will next play Monday in Kennewick at Zintel Creek.
"Everything we're doing this season will help us build for a more competitive team next year."