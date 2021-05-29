RICHLAND — Cami Martin scored a game-high 18 points and Lauryn Bergevin added 17 Saturday, May 29, as the Walla Walla High School girls basketball team posted its first spring victory with a 50-47 victory over the host Hanford Falcons.
The Blue Devils outscored Hanford 17-3 in the second quarter and led 29-16 at halftime.
Martin had nine points in the first quarter to keep Wa-Hi close and added seven in period two.
Bergevin tallied 11 points in the third quarter when the Blue Devils swelled their lead to 20, 36-16, with two minutes gone in the period.
"We set a good tone by talking defensively," Wa-Hi coach Jordon Poynor said. "Lauryn Bergevin and Cami Martin really stepped up for us and put the ball in the hole."
Hanford rallied to within six, 42-36, by the end of the third quarter, but were unable to overtake Wa-Hi in the final frame.
"What a game," Poynor said. "It comes down to doing the little things. We've talked about just executing by doing the little things and staying focused on the defensive end.
"It feels good to get that first win," Poynor said. "Looking forward to building off this victory."
The Blue Devils will get that opportunity Tuesday at Kamiakin.