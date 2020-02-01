PASCO — The third-quarter blues got Walla Walla High School again here in Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball action. Wa-Hi edged ahead of Chiawana 13-11 after one and extended the lead to 25-20 at the half.
And then the third quarter happened. The Riverhawks scored 23 points and held Wa-Hi to just nine over that decisive eight minute stretch. The Riverhawks went to the fourth up 43-34. The Blue Devils just couldn't get it going over the last 16 minutes as Chiawana improved to a MCC leading 13-1 with the 59-42 win.
Talia Von Oelhoffen led a quartet of Riverhawks in double digits with a game-high 19. Delaney Pink and Kylie Thorne each finished with 15.
For Wa-Hi, Karyssa Olivares knocked down both of her 3-point tries and led the Blue Devils with 14 points. Monica Miller finished with nine points and Rian Clear was limited to only eight points by the Riverhawk defense.
The Blue Devils roared out of the gate here at Kamiakin Friday with an 18-point first period. The Braves dug themselves a 10-point deficit at 18-8 after one.
Wa-Hi matched the Braves the rest of the way - out scoring the Braves in both the second and third quarters before Kamiakin fought to an 11-10 fourth quarter run, but the Braves never dug out of that 10-point first-quarter deficit as Wa-Hi rolled to a 68-54 win.
Nikole Thomas led the Brave offense with 23 points. Pinna Lujan chipped in 10.
Clear led Wa-Hi with 22 points. Emmalynn Ogden drained two triples and finished with 14 points. Miller scored nine and hauled down a game-high 13 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
With the weekend split, the Blue Devils drop into a tie with Pasco at 9-5 for third place in the MCC. More importantly, the Bulldogs and Blue Devils are now tied for the No. 2 4A seed to the Greater Spokane League/MCC District Tournament. The No. 2 seed earns a first-round home game, the No. 3 seed travels to Spokane.
Wa-Hi hosts 3A Kennewick, 12-2 MCC, Tuesday in its last regular season home battle.
Riverhawks 59, Blue Devils 42
WA-HI (42) — Bergevin, Jausoro 3, Ogden 4, Clear 8, Miller 9, Olivares 14, Huxoll 4. Totals 14-42 11-14 42.
CHIAWANA (59) — Agundis 8, Cartwright, B. Thorne 2, Pink 15, Von Oelhoffen 19, Alvarez, K. Thorne 15, Bunger. Totals 20-54 12-16 59.
Wa-Hi;13;12;9;8;—;42
Chiawana;11;9;23;16;—;59
3-point goals - WW 3 (Olivares 2), CHS 7 (Von Oelhoffen 3, Pink 3). Total fouls - WW 14, CHS 10. Fouled out - none. Rebounds - WW 23 (Jausoro 8), CHS 30 (K. Thorne 7). Turnovers - WW 10, CHS 7.
Blue Devils 68, Braves 54
WALLA WALLA (68) — Bergevin 3, Williams, Billingsley 1, Jausoro 8, Ogden 14, Clear 22, Miller 9, Diaz, Olivares 4, Huxoll 7. Totals 24-62 17-22 68.
KAMIAKIN (54) — Thomas 23, Benham, Clark 4, Hollenberg 4, Eder 4, Schumacher 4, Malloy 5, Lujan 10. Totals 21-43 6-9 54.
Wa-Hi;18;18;22;10;—;68
Kamiakin;8;15;20;11;—;54
3-point goals — WW 3 (Ogden 2), Ka 7 (Thomas 4). Total fouls - WW 14, Ka 15. Reboiunds - WW 34 (Miller 13), Ka 18 (Malloy 3, Clark 3, Thomas 3). Turnovers - WW 10, Ka 13.