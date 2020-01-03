RICHLAND — The Walla Walla High School girls basketball team saw its five-game winning streak come to an end here on Thursday with a 74-63 loss to Richland in a hard-fought Mid-Columbia Conference battle.
Coming in off a title at the Avista Holiday Tournament in Lewiston last week, Wa-Hi (6-2 overall, 2-2 in the MCC) had a shot at third place in the league standings, but had trouble quieting a pair of Richland guards.
Jayda and Jordyn Clark wound up with almost three-quarters of the Bombers' scoring, but Wa-Hi still went into the fourth quarter only trailing 51-48.
However, the Bombers pulled away on clutch free-three shooting, converting 13 of 16 from the charity stripe as a team in the final minutes.
Five-foot-10 Rian Clear finished with a team-high 26 points for the Blue Devils on 11-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, and teammate Mia Huxoll (6-foot-2) put up a double-double with 21 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, but Wa-Hi failed to quiet the Clarks.
Jayda Clark had 21 points by halftime with three 3-pointers, and then was 8-of-10 at the free-throw in the fourth quarter to finish with a game-high 37.
Jordyn Clark had 18 points, including a pair of 3's in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils look to get back on the winning track Saturday when they host Kamiakin for an MCC matchup starting at 5:45 p.m.
Kamiakin must start the weekend at first-place Chiawana tonight.
Wa-Hi will then host Chiawana on Tuesday.
BOMBERS 74, BLUE DEVILS 63
WALLA WALLA (63) — Clear 26, Huxoll 21, Ogden 9, Miller 5, Bergevin 2.
RICHLAND (74) — Ja. Clark 37, Jo. Clark 18, Smith 8, Lerch 4, Holm 4, Fox 3.
Walla Walla;14;16;18;15;—;63
Richland;17;19;15;23;—;74
3-point goals — Wa-Hi 6 (Clear 4), Rich 7 (Jo. Clark 3). Total fouls — Wa-Hi 19, Rich 10. Fouled out — Wa-Hi (Jausoro). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Wa-Hi 21 (Huxoll 10), Rich 30 (Holm 9). Turnovers — Wa-Hi 11, Rich 10. Assists — Wa-Hi 14 (Clear 4, Miller 4, Olivares 4), Rich 5 (Jo. Clark 3).