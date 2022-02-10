KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School’s girls basketball team had its 2021-22 season come to an end after a 47-30 loss to Southridge in a winner-to-district, loser-out game on Thursday night, Feb. 10.
Both teams finished 1-15 in the Mid-Columbia Conference, thus setting the stage for Thursday’s game to decide the MCC’s No. 3 seed to district.
The Suns, who snapped a 13-game losing streak and improved to 5-15 overall, will face Ferris in the opening round of the District 8 tournament on Saturday night.
Wa-Hi’s season concluded 2-19.
The Blue Devils took a 6-2 lead in Thursday’s opening quarter on the strength of four points by Miriam Hutchens and a Jailyn Davenport deuce.
But Southridge ended the period on a 10-0 run and led 12-6 at the quarter buzzer.
The Suns burned the Blue Devils in the second quarter by a 14-4 margin and went into halftime with a 26-10 lead.
Maddie Barnes, who scored a game-high 16 points, tallied nine in the third quarter as Southridge extended its lead to 17, 36-19.
Teammate Kayleigh Young scored seven of her eight points in the fourth quarter to keep the contest out of the Blue Devils’ reach.
Lauryn Bergevin led Wa-Hi with seven points — all in the final period.
Hutchens paced all rebounders in the game with eight.
Barnes and Jadyn Holdren led Southridge with seven apiece.
The game was marred by fouls and turnovers. The teams combined for 30 fouls — 15 apiece — and 56 turnovers.
Whitman opens Northwest Conference swimming championships
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Northwest Conference Swimming Championships opened on Thursday night, Feb. 10, with the first four events, the men’s and women’s 200-yard medley relay and 800 freestyle relay.
The Blues finished in the top three in all but one race, as the men’s team finished the evening third in the standings and the women’s squad at fourth.
All events are being held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center and hosted by Willamette University.
The evening opened with the women’s 200 medley relay. The Whitman team of Ashley Joe, Rachel Sapper, Gwen Empie and Shea Tsuha placed fifth with a race time of 1:48.98.
The men’s 200 medley relay followed with a quality outing from the Blues. The quartet of Tanner Filion, John Leeds, Michael Chang and Jackson Masson swam the race in 1:33.57, good for third place.
The 800 freestyle relay events concluded the evening. The women’s team of Frances Lenz, Annika Hobson, Erin McKinney and Ashley Joe placed third (7:47.69), with the men’s squad posting the best finish of the evening. Andrew Kim joined Leeds, Filion and Masson to place second (6:53.28) and lift the Blues into a top three finish through Day 1.
The championships continue on Friday morning with the prelims at 9:30 a.m. and evening finals at 5 p.m.
Pomeroy boys fall to Sunnyside Christian
in SE1B District play
SUNNYSIDE — Pomeroy’s boys dropped a 60-46 Southeast 1B District basketball game to Sunnyside Christian on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Trent Gwinn led the Pirates with 23 points.
“Free throw shooting and turnovers did us in tonight,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “We only shot 5-for-20 from the free throw line and had 23 turnovers. When we got shots, we were successful, shooting 17-for-36 from the field and 7-of-12 on 3’s. We just didn’t get enough shots up tonight.
“We defended well enough in the half court to win, but the turnovers led to too many transition points against us,” he said. “Trent Gwinn led the way with 23 points, and his last basket gave him 1,000 career points. This is an amazing accomplishment considering we only played eight games last year and he missed four games this year with a broken wrist.”
Pomeroy next hosts Yakama Nation on Saturday in a loser-out game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.