KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's girls played some of their best golf of the season here Monday, May 3, at Zintel Creek, as they placed sixth out of seven teams in a Mid-Columbia Conference pod match.
Alexis Watilo led Wa-Hi with a personal-best 98, and together with teammates Madalyne Wilson, Brynn Watilo and Mackenzie Davis turned in the lowest Blue Devil stroke total of the season at 451. They finished two ahead of seventh-place Chiawana.
Southridge bested all teams with a 314, and the Suns had Angela Park atop the individual leaderboard in a tie with Kamiakin's Tatum York at 73.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils score also included Wilson at 110, Brynn Watilo 120 and Davis shot a 123.
"Freshman Alexis Wooters had her lowest competitive with a 98, and we finished with our lowest team score of the season," Blue Devils coach Bill Howard said. "This is Alexis' first year of competitive golf, and she's improved her score each match. She's worked hard on her game, we're excited to see what she can do moving forward."
The Blue Devils finish this season Thursday at the MCC Championships in Richland at Horn Rapids.