The Walla Walla High School girls bowling team lost at Mid-Columbia Conference match to Chiawana, 3-1, here at Bowlaway Lanes on Tuesday.
Wa-Hi took the first game by 43 pins (729-688), with Morgan Sucharda scoring a 168, Mya Jones adding a 158, Lili Reiter 147, Hallee Yaw 129 and Michaela Adams 127 — but Chiawana swept the rest of the match.
“Roller coaster ride last night at the bowling alley between our two squads,” Blue Devils coach Jason Postlewait said. “First game we came out and bowled very well overall.
“Michaela is dealing with a wrist injury, so she was hurting, but got through the match,” Postlewait said. “We had to take her out in the second game though.
“After the first match, we kinda lost our focus and didn’t do the little things,” Postlewait said. “We aren’t able to make up the easy spare misses, and we ended up shooting way down.
“On top of that Chiawana shot the best series they have had this season.”
A Blue Devil victory in the second Baker Game would have evened things up — leaving the final outcome to total pins — but Chiawana took the final game, 136-135.
Chiawana finished on top in total pins, 1769-1681.
The Blue Devils will next play this coming Thursday, Dec. 5, here at Bowlaway Lanes against Southridge starting at 3 p.m.
“We just struggled, but with Thanksgiving break on us we should get a chance to practice some more and get on track,” Postlewait said. “We have a really good core of kids and it isn’t going to be long before we hit our stride.
“I’ve loved what I’ve seen from Hallee Yaw lately... she is very consistent and is killing it right now,” Postlewait said. “Morgan and Mya are also doing a great job of picking up where they left off last year.
“We have a core of 10 bowlers fighting for seven spots, and we are very interested to see where they end up this year,” Postlewait said. “If the girls put in the work, we will be great.”