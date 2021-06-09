Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team fell short of a stunning upset here Tuesday, June 8, battling Kennewick to the end of a 38-35 loss.
The Lions had more than doubled up on Wa-Hi in their previous clash three weeks ago, a 58-25 rout back on May 17.
The rematch saw Wa-Hi (1-11 record) go to fourth quarter only down 29-24, and by the end, it was a single-possession game.
Lauryn Bergevin finished as the top scoring Blue Devil with 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while teammate Talia Billingsley grabbed eight rebounds and made four steals.
Wa-Hi also had Mariah Locati scoring six points and dishing two assists, Neliah Williams contributing six points, and Carly Martin hitting both of her baskets in the fourth quarter.
"Hard-fought game," Blue Devils coach Morgan Jo Poynor said. "We came out in the first half and did a good job executing offensively. We a tough stretch at the end of the third and beginning of fourth where Kennewick went on a run. We fought back and had a chance at the end to put the game in overtime.
"(I'm) proud of the team for fighting the entire game."
The Blue Devils are back at it on Wednesday, hosting Chiawana.